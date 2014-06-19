What to Watch in The Day Ahead; Friday, June 20

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Darden, at odds with some major activist shareholders over plans to sell its Red Lobster chain, is expected to report weak fourth-quarter results before the market opens. The company is struggling to keep up with rapidly changing consumer demand and results from its major chains Red Lobster and Olive Garden have flagged. Statistics Canada is scheduled to release inflation data for May. The annualized inflation rate is expected to pick up to 2.1 percent in May, while the less volatile core measure is expected to edge up to 1.5 percent. Analysts will be evaluating the report for what it might mean for monetary policy as the Bank of Canada has been concerned about weak inflation. (0830/1230) Retail sales data is expected to show an increase of 0.6 percent in April compared with a 0.1 percent decrease in March. (0830/1230) Mexico's retail sales figures for April will reveal whether expansion continued, after sales rose for the first time in three months in March. (0900/1300) Analysts will also be closely watching Central Bank meeting minutes to learn how unified central bankers were last week when they delivered a surprise 50 basis points cut to bring the benchmark rate to a record low of 3 percent. The minutes will be closely watched to see if the decision was split and what factors the were weighed before issuing the unexpected cut. Separately, Colombia's central bank board is scheduled to meet to discuss monetary policy and a probable quarter point rise in the benchmark interest rate to 4 percent. (Compiled By Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore)