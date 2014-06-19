What to Watch in The Day Ahead; Friday, June 20

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
Darden, at odds with some major activist shareholders over plans to sell its Red Lobster chain,
is expected to report weak fourth-quarter results before the market opens. The company is
struggling to keep up with rapidly changing consumer demand and results from its major chains
Red Lobster and Olive Garden have flagged.
Statistics Canada is scheduled to release inflation data for May. The annualized inflation rate
is expected to pick up to 2.1 percent in May, while the less volatile core measure is expected
to edge up to 1.5 percent. Analysts will be evaluating the report for what it might mean for
monetary policy as the Bank of Canada has been concerned about weak inflation. (0830/1230)
Retail sales data is expected to show an increase of 0.6 percent in April compared with a 0.1
percent decrease in March. (0830/1230)
Mexico's retail sales figures for April will reveal whether expansion continued, after sales
rose for the first time in three months in March. (0900/1300) Analysts will also be closely
watching Central Bank meeting minutes to learn how unified central bankers were last week when
they delivered a surprise 50 basis points cut to bring the benchmark rate to a record low of 3
percent. The minutes will be closely watched to see if the decision was split and what factors
the were weighed before issuing the unexpected cut. Separately, Colombia's central bank board is
scheduled to meet to discuss monetary policy and a probable quarter point rise in the benchmark
interest rate to 4 percent.
