What to Watch in The Day Ahead: Wednesday, June 25

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release its third and final revision of Gross
Domestic Product figures for the first three months of year. First-quarter GDP will likely be
revised to show the economy contracted at a 1.7 percent annual rate from the previously reported
1.0 percent decline. (0830/1230) The Commerce Department also releases data on new orders for
long-lasting goods manufactured in the United States, and financial data firm Markit releases
its "flash" gauge of the services sector activity for June. (0830/1230) (0945/1345)
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, is scheduled to report third-quarter results before
the bell. It reported higher-than-expected earnings in the previous quarter with its corn
business on track to post record volume for the fiscal year. The company had said it expected
full-year earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.20 on an ongoing basis and $5.02 to $5.22 on a net
basis.
Packaged foods company General Mills has been battling increased competition from cheaper
store-branded foods and is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results before the market opens.
Investors will look for information on how the company plans to revive sales of its U.S. retail
business, its largest by revenue. Higher dairy costs and supply chain disruptions earlier this
year could hurt the company's profit. A change in consumer attitudes for heavily processed foods
is likely to hurt sales for the company and rivals alike.
Internet giant Google is expected to unveil new products that extend its reach into wearable
devices, automobiles and other devices during its annual developer's conference. Google Fit, the
name of a new health service likely to be showcased, will allow consumers to combine the health
and personal fitness information collected by electronic bracelets. Google is also expected to
demonstrate a new service to integrate Android inside cars and the company may provide an update
on efforts to develop software for smartwatches and televisions.
Apollo Education, owner of the University of Phoenix, has been struggling with falling
enrollments and stricter regulation. The for-profit education industry faces new government
regulations that could force colleges to revise course structures or risk losing federal aid if
30 percent or more students default on their loans. Apollo's peer Corinthian Colleges said last
week that the Department of Education had stepped up oversight of the company and had asked for
information on job placement data, attendance and grades. Investors will be watching for similar
comments from Apollo when it reports third-quarter results, and whether the company expects
student enrollments to finally pick up.
Bookstore chain Barnes & Noble said this month it will develop a tablet with Samsung as it tries
to revive its money-losing Nook digital business. The company said in February it was "still
studying" the possibility of separating its businesses, which include superstores, college
bookstores and Nook. The agreement with Samsung is likely to help cut expenses in the Nook
business, helping it become profitable. When the company reports fourth-quarter results before
the bell, investors will be looking out for details on cost savings and its full-year forecast.
State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders' meeting in
Edinburgh. The meeting is likely to be dominated by the issue of whether the bank can remain
headquartered in Scotland if the Scots vote for independence. The bank is also expected to face
criticism over its treatment of small businesses within its restructuring unit and the slow
payout of compensation to small firms. Also in focus will be possible updates on a planned IPO
of U.S. business Citizens, restructuring of investment banking operations and eventual return to
private ownership.
The Argentine government is due to release May industrial production data. Investors are on the
lookout for the tenth consecutive monthly decline due largely to weakness in the automobile
sector. Also in focus will be implications for the broader economy, which in the first quarter
slipped into recession. (1500/1900)
(Compiled By Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore)