What to Watch in the Week Ahead and on Monday, July 14

WEEK AHEAD
Earnings for the biggest U.S. banks will continue with JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc on Tuesday, Bank of America Corp on Wednesday and Morgan Stanley on Thursday. Analysts
are expecting subdued results as a slowdown in revenue from mortgage refinancing and trading is
offsetting gains from other areas like investment banking and money management. Higher legal,
regulatory and compliance are also weighing on results. Wells Fargo's report on Friday
underscored some of those problems as the largest U.S. mortgage lender reported a 39 percent
decline in revenue from that business.
From Google and Yahoo to General Electric, next week will bring a full gamut of corporate
results as the earning season shifts into high gear. For Google, the company behind the No. 1
search engine, investors want specifics on its plans to push Android software into cars,
smart-watches and other areas. For GE, an engine maker in its own right, investors want more
details about its $16.9 billion deal with France's Alstom. Speaking of engines, Canadian Pacific
Railway will report as well, all with three big health-related companies - Johnson & Johnson,
Abbott Labs and UnitedHealth.
On Tuesday, International Council of Shopping Centers is scheduled to release weekly chain store
sales. On the same day, labor department is expected to issues an increase of 0.3 percent and
0.2 percent in import and export Prices for June, respectively. The commerce department also
releases the data for retail sales for June, expecting 0.6 percent of raise and the department
issues business inventories for May on the same day. The commerce department is scheduled to
issue housing starts for June on Thursday, while the labor department is expected to issue
weekly Jobless Claims.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on the central bank's monetary policy, in a
semi-annual appearance before the Senate and House. The remarks, mandated by the
Humphrey-Hawkins Full Employment Act of 1978, have Yellen speaking before the Senate Banking
Committee on Tuesday, and a House panel on Wednesday. Yellen is expected to hew closely to the
Fed's last policy statement. Investors will parse her comments closely for any signs that data
released since the Fed's last meeting has shifted the central bank's thinking at all. Federal
Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher speaks on "Monetary Policy and the Maginot Line"
on Wednesday, the same day the Fed releases its so-called Beige Book. St. Louis Federal Reserve
Bank President Bullard delivers a speech on the economy on Thursday.
Intel posts second-quarter results, following signs of PC stabilization. In June, the world's
largest chipmaker increased its revenue outlook on the back of signs of improved demand for
laptops. But it remains to be seen whether the PC industry is set for expansion following years
of decline due to consumers' preferences for tablets.
The oilfield services providers, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes are both expected to report a
rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by increased drilling activity in the United
States. The companies have been competing for a smaller number of new contracts in North
American shale fields as natural gas prices remained weak for several years, putting a damper on
drilling. But activity has slowly picked up this year with companies spending more to drill and
complete wells as prices improve after an unusually harsh winter in North America left
stockpiles depleted. The companies have also warned of weakness in Brazil and Russia. Investors
will look for details on the impact of sanctions in Russia and the political turmoil in Iraq.
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings
results on Wednesday morning before market open. Analysts expect the New York-based asset
manager, which now manages more than $4.4 trillion in assets, to earn $4.41 per share, up from
$4.15 per share a year ago. CEO Larry Fink said in June that he stands by his 5 percent organic
growth rate target for the company.
During the second quarter, EBay Inc faced a series of challenges including a massive data breach
in its marketplaces division and the departure of the head of its PayPal unit. The e-commerce
company, which is expected to report a 68 cents per share profit on Wednesday, also saw its
traffic fall after Google updated its search engine, analysts said. Investors will be looking
for insight into how eBay has fortified its marketplaces unit from future attacks. They will
also want clarity on who will lead its fast-growing PayPal after chief David Marcus stepped down
last month to join Facebook.
U.S. Bancorp is expected to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as analysts at
Morningstar say, "prudent management and low cost funding give U.S. Bancorp the ability to earn
excess returns." The company said the $200 million settlement with the Justice Department in
June and sale of Visa Inc Class B shares are expected to be neutral to earnings in the second
quarter. During Q2 the company sold 3 million Class B common stock of Visa resulting in a net
pretax gain of $214 million. Analysts say the company's net interest margin expansion will be
minimal as interest rates remain low. The company had said net interest income will continue to
grow, and given the current economic conditions, it expects the level of net charge-offs to
remain relatively stable in the second quarter.
Capital One Financial is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as analysts
say credit quality has been trending better than expected for card issuers, while loan growth
has been solid. The company had said that by the end of second quarter it will be mostly out of
the impact on monthly domestic card charge-off rate related to the takeover of HSBC's U.S.
credit card division in 2012. The company said the current low charge-off levels are not
necessarily sustainable, but expects the strong credit performance of its commercial banking
business to continue.
On Wednesday, PNC Financial Services Group's second quarter results are expected to get a boost
from strong loan growth helped by a rise in commercial and industrial borrowings. However like
other regional banks, net interest margin is expected to be pressured as yields from loan
decline due to increased competition. Banks like PNC and US Bancorp have been making more
business loans in recent times at lower interest rates to compete with bigger rivals like JP
Morgan and Wells Fargo.
Sales of auto turbochargers and chemicals for the energy industry are expected to help Honeywell
International offset tepid revenue from its aerospace division when the U.S. diversified
manufacturer reports second-quarter results on Friday. Analysts will also be keen to learn more
about Honeywell's acquisition plans after the company said in March it planned to spend $10
billion on deals over the next five years.
Novartis, the drugmaker reports second-quarter results on Thursday following its announced
portfolio revamp in April. Focus will be on any changes to its outlook now that competitor
Ranbaxy has finally been given the green light by U.S. health regulators to produce a cheaper,
copycat version of its once best-seller Diovan.
Trust bank BNY Mellon will report second quarter earnings on Friday. The report comes as the
company faces questions about the performance of its investment management arm, a key area in
its competition with State Street Corp.
Johnson Controls is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Friday. The company has been
cutting its reliance on the automotive industry to focus on its fast-growing heating and cooling
systems business for buildings. But Johnson Controls said last quarter it expected sluggishness
in its heating and cooling business to continue until the start of the next fiscal year.
Investors will be looking for comments on forecast for the remainder of the year.
Yum! Brands is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Wednesday. Is Yum's KFC recovery in
China still on track? The fast-food giant gets more than half of its overall sales from China,
where most of its 6,300 restaurants are KFCs. Sales slumped badly in KFC china after an avian
flu outbreak and a food safety scare that pummelled demand for chicken last year.
CSX Corp is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Tuesday. Demand for thermal coal is
expected to recover in the United States after two years of decline as power producers switch
back to coal due to a recent run-up in natural gas prices. That should bode well for railroad
operator CSX which depends on shipments of coal products for about a quarter of its revenue.
Investors will be looking for comments on coal volumes and outlook for the remainder of the
year.
SanDisk posts its second-quarter results on Wednesday as the memory chipmaker's stock surges on
its recent successes selling its own solid-state drives. Investors are keen for an update on the
outlook for gross margins as SanDisk uses more of its NAND memory chips to build its own
high-end storage devices for enterprise customers.
VF Corp, the apparel manufacturer will report second-quarter results before the bell on Friday.
Sales at the company's higher-margin outdoor and action sports brands such as Timberland and The
North Face are expected to have been boosted by the prolonged cold weather. Analysts expect this
to make up for lower demand for its jeanswear, contemporary, and sportswear brands as consumers
hold back on discretionary spending due to stagnant wage growth and weak economic activity.
KeyCorp, which has been under pressure from lower net interest margins, is expected to report
second quarter earnings on Thursday. Higher loan losses from Key's commercial and industrial
lending portfolio, which makes up about 45 percent of total loans, could hurt earnings,
according to analysts. The company had said it expects to match net charge-offs with provisions
for bad loans over the coming quarters, and also expects loan growth to continue. The company
expects to incur efficiency related charges of about $20 million, in the second quarter.
Omnicom, the No.1 U.S. advertising company is scheduled to report quarterly results on Tuesday.
Company's second-quarter profit and revenue is likely to beat analysts' estimates, according to
StarMine data. Omnicom, whose $35 billion merger with France's Publicis failed to materialize in
May, is expected to benefit from higher ad spending in the United States.
On Thursday, Fifth Third Bancorp, the Midwestern bank's second-quarter results are expected to
be in line with estimates. Regional banks like Fifth Third are expected to report strong loan
growth helped by a rise in commercial and industrial borrowings. Net interest margins, however,
will be pressured as yields from loan are still declining due to increased competition.
The credit card processor, Alliance Data Systems is expected to report a second-quarter profit
on Thursday, helped by higher revenue at its private label services and credit unit, amid a
rebound in consumer spending. Alliance Data, which competes with GE Capital, Citi Retail
Services and Capital One, operates loyalty programs and private-label credit cards. The
company's proprietary data aggregation unit Epsilon, which has partnership with Twitter,
Facebook and Adobe, is facing competition from other market services firms.
Fewer deliveries of Bell helicopters and costs related to Beechcraft acquisition are likely to
weigh on the world's largest business jets maker, Textron's second-quarter results on Wednesday.
The company is under scrutiny from a defense department report alleging that the Pentagon
overpaid it for its components by millions of dollars. Textron has said it does not agree with
the charges in the report. Investors, however, will be watching for comments on the alleged over
payment to see if this could affect the company materially.
On Friday, the advertising company, Interpublic Group of Cos is likely to report second-quarter
results above analysts' average estimate. Analysts expect the company's revenue growth in the
United States and in Continental Europe to continue, helped by business win from Microsoft and a
strengthening European market. Last quarter, Interpublic, which owns McCann Erickson and
Draftfcb, reported its first quarter of growth in Continental Europe in over two years.
International revenue had declined in the prior three quarters.
Mattel, the world's largest toymaker will report second-quarter results before the bell on
Thursday. Sales of its iconic Barbie dolls have fallen in seven of the last nine quarters as
children opt for building blocks such as the ones offered by Denmark's Lego and other electronic
games. Smaller rival Hasbro, however, has been performing better due to strong demand of its
toys such as My Little Pony.
AutoNation, the biggest U.S. auto dealer group and usually the first of the groups to report
earnings, is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Thursday.
While the Bank of Canada is universally forecast to keep its overnight rate at 1 percent on
Wednesday, its language on inflation and growth in its statement will draw the most attention.
Twenty-one of 30 analysts polled by Reuters expect Governor Poloz to tone down his concern over
low inflation, given that overall inflation is now over the official target, but a significant
minority think he will instead emphasize continued economic softness and try to avoid saying
anything which would boost the Canadian dollar. The bank will likely revise down its
second-quarter GDP forecast from the annualized 2.5 percent it forecast in its April Monetary
Policy Report.
On Wednesday, a motion is expected to be filed for preliminary approval of a settlement between
Apple Inc, U.S. states and consumers over claims the iPad maker conspired to fix the prices of
e-books. The settlement was announced in June, though terms were not disclosed. Motions for
preliminary approval typically spell out terms of class action settlements.
Mexican senate committees could vote next week regulations to implement the government's opening
of the oil, gas and electricity industries that is the cornerstone of President Enrique Pena
Nieto's economic agenda. Once passed in committees, the set of bills would pass to the floor of
the Senate and then to the lower house for approval. On Friday, data will show if the job market
is improving or not after a rise in May's jobless rate pointed to a sluggish economic recovery
in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Peru's official growth figures on May are scheduled to release on Tuesday. Peru's economy slowed
to grow 4 percent in the first four months of 2014 from the same period a year ago. Separately,
Argentina is scheduled to release June consumer inflation data. Meanwhile, Chile's central bank
holds its monthly meeting to set the benchmark interest rate. After cutting 100 basis points
between October and March, it has since left the rate at 4.0 percent, as worries about high
inflation offset its wish to stimulate the economy.
TerraForm Power's initial public offering is expected to raise as much $421 million on Friday,
valuing the unit of solar company SunEdison at up to $1.38 billion. TerraForm will operate as a
"yield co", which is a way for solar companies to bundle up existing solar power plants and then
spin them off into separate entities. TerraForm will own and operate solar power plants that it
acquires from SunEdison and other parties.
Trupanion, the pet insurance provider is expected to raise up to $100 million in an initial
public offering of its shares on Friday. It is offering 7.1 million shares which are expected to
be priced between $13 and $15 per share. At the top end of the range, the company will be valued
at about $400 million. The company, which mainly insures cats and dogs, earns most of its
revenue from the monthly premiums for the animals.
MONDAY, JULY 14
The extent of the decline in Wall Street's bond trading businesses will become more clear as
Citigroup posts second-quarter results before the market opens. Citigroup warned at the end of
May that its market revenue could be down as much as 25 percent from the year-earlier quarter.
For the entire company, net income could be down more than 14 percent, analysts have estimated.
The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index for June is scheduled to be released. The
index measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes.
(Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)