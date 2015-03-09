What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, March 10

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The National Federation of Independent Business will reveal its Small Business Optimism Index for February. (0900/1400) Separately, the Commerce Department releases its report on wholesale inventories for January. (1000/1500) Barnes & Noble Inc is expected to report lower-then expected revenue in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The biggest U.S. book store chain said last month that it would keep its Nook Digital unit and spin off its college bookstore business, scrapping an earlier plan to divest a combination of both as it seeks to focus on its core retail business and expand online offerings. Barnes & Noble has been struggling with falling book sales and weak demand for its Nook tablets. Investors will look for details on strategy, the performance of the core retail book store division and an updated forecast. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew participates in a moderated conversation with the Financial Times' Gillian Tett at the Long-Term Value Summit hosted by Focusing Capital on the Long Term Initiative, in New York. Canadian Treasury Board President Tony Clement, who is in charge of controlling public spending, will testify to a Senate committee on the outlines of government spending plans ahead of the federal budget, which is expected in April. A slide in oil prices has eaten into revenues and means Ottawa has much less room for tax cuts than it had expected. (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)