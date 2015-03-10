What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, March 11

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Federal Reserve will tell a group of 31 banks whether they can go ahead with planned shareholder payouts or whether they need to retain their capital to boost buffers. In the second stage of Fed stress test, qualitative criteria is used to assess how well banks manage their risk. The U.S. units of Deutsche Bank and Santander are expected to fail this stage. U.S. Treasury Department issues monthly federal budget report. The federal government is expected to report a budget deficit of $187 billion for February, according to analysts. (1400/1900) Separately, the Mortgage Bankers Association releases its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity for the week. (0700/1200) Crescent Point Energy Corp, Canada's No.3 independent oil producer, releases its fourth-quarter results and its forecast for 2015. The company, which focuses on producing oil from shale fields in Western Canada and the United States, is expected to feel the pinch of the slump in oil prices. Online data storage provider Box Inc, which went public in January, is expected to post strong revenue growth in its first quarterly report after listing, according to analysts. The company, which competes with privately-held Dropbox, is expected to benefit from higher subscriptions for its premium data storage services. Investors will look forward to management commentary on Box's outlook for 2015 and beyond. Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City issues Labor Market Conditions Indicator for February. This includes two monthly measures of labor market conditions based on 24 variables. One indicator measures the level of activity in labor markets and the other measures the momentum in them. General Electric hosts investors at its research headquarters in Niskayuna, New York, for a presentation led by the U.S. conglomerate's Chief Technology Officer Mark Little. The maker of jet engines, power turbines and healthcare equipment reported $5.3 billion in research and development expenses last year. GE aims to invest 5 percent of its industrial sales in research. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gives keynote speech in Frankfurt at opening of conference focused on the effectiveness of the central bank's sovereign bond-buying plan. Other ECB policymakers Peter Praet, Erkki Liikanen and Ewald Nowotny will also be speaking at the event. (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)