What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, April 29

The Federal Open Market Committee ends its two-day meeting on monetary policy. The Fed has
already ruled out an April interest rate hike. So not much is expected in terms of policy and
guidance. A statement is scheduled for release at 1400 ET (1800 GMT).
MasterCard Inc, the world's No.2 debit and credit card company, is expected to report a fall in
first-quarter revenue, hurt by a strong dollar. MasterCard gets about 60 percent of its payment
volumes from outside the United States. Analysts expect a decline in U.S. spending activity in
the first quarter due to low gas prices to remain a drag on the company's earnings.
The U.S. economy is expected to have braked sharply in the first quarter, hurt by
colder-than-usual winter weather and a strong dollar. Economists polled by Reuters expect the
government's first snapshot of gross domestic product to show the economy expanded at a 1.0
percent annual rate. A rebound is expected in the second quarter, but it's unclear how strong it
will be. (0830/1230) Separately, the National Association of Realtors is expected to report
pending home sales rose 1.0 percent in March after rising 3.1 percent in February. (1000/1400)
Media company Time Warner Inc is expected to report first-quarter revenue below the average
analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Time Warner had warned that its
subscription revenue growth would slow this year due to a strong dollar. The company, however,
is expected to report profit above Street estimates, helped by lower costs.
Microsoft Corp will likely announce a date for the release of its Windows 10 operating system at
its annual developer conference in San Francisco and update analysts on its outlook for the next
year. Industry watchers will be asking if Microsoft has lost touch with the developer base,
which is now spending more time designing apps for Google and Apple mobile operating systems.
When Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reports its first-quarter results, investors will
be looking for fresh hints on the company's growth plans, even as it digests the $11 billion
purchase of Salix Pharmaceuticals. Valeant is trying to work down Salix's bloated inventory by
the end of the year, which is likely to cut into revenue.
Two of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's expert committees are slated to review Amgen
Inc's melanoma vaccine to decide on whether the drug deserves an accelerated approval. T-vec is
being developed as a monotherapy for treating metastatic skin cancer. The company is eyeing an
approval for the vaccine outside the United States too. The FDA staff reviewer said on Monday
that an accelerated review of the skin cancer immunotherapy could not be considered at this
time. The FDA isn't required to follow the opinions of its advisers, but it usually does.
Health insurer Anthem Inc is expected to report a rise in first-quarter earnings, helped by
increased memberships. It will be the first public presentation by Anthem's chief executive
since the company said in January that it had been hacked, likely by the Chinese, and that
records for 80 million people had been accessed. Health insurer Humana Inc is also expected to
report higher first-quarter earnings as its private Medicare Advantage and Medicare drug plans
added new members and costs steadied for its new individual customers from the Obamacare
exchanges.
Northrop Grumman Corp, the maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes, and General Dynamics Corp,
the maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and warships, report first-quarter results before the bell.
Offshore driller Noble Corp Plc's first-quarter profit is expected to fall due to weak demand
for rigs, and offshore rig contractor Hercules Offshore Inc is expected to report a quarterly
loss as a big slump in oil prices has forced oil and gas companies to cut spending. Investors
will look for details on the companies' efforts to reduce costs.
Oil sands developer Cenovus Energy Inc releases its first-quarter results and holds its annual
meeting in Calgary. Attention will be on whether the company will make changes to its capital
spending plans as oil prices recover from their January lows.
Uranium producer Cameco Corp reports first-quarter results before the markets open. Focus is
likely to be on how quickly the Canadian company is ramping up production at the Cigar Lake
Saskatchewan mine that it owns with Areva Plc.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel brand, is expected to
report first-quarter profit below analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine
data, hurt by a strong dollar and lower inbound travel to the United States. Rival Starwood
Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, which is also expected to report first-quarter results before
the markets open, forecast in January a fall in profit, citing the strong dollar.
Oreo and Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez International Inc will report first-quarter results
before the markets open. Analysts on average expect the company to beat both sales and profit
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Since its split from Kraft Foods Group
Inc in 2012, Mondelez has focused on margin expansion as the company, like others in the food
industry, faces sluggish growth in developed markets and volatility in emerging markets.
Tire maker Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, which gets more than half its sales from outside North
America, is expected to report lower revenue for the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data, hurt by a strong dollar. Investors will look for an update on the company's 2015
forecast and comments on how much lower rubber and oil costs will boost profit in the year.
Diversified U.S. manufacturer Eaton Corp reports its first-quarter results. With the strong
dollar sapping sales in the industrial sector, investors want to see how Eaton copes with
currency swings.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc's results are expected to benefit from Boeing Co's decision to
boost production of its popular 787 Dreamliner aircraft, for which Spirit makes the fuselage.
Spirit, which counts Boeing as its biggest customer, has recently increased exposure to the
planemaker by shedding its Gulfstream wings business. Investors will be looking for comment on
how much Spirit plans to increase capital expenditure to match Boeing's new production rates.
Garmin Ltd, a maker of GPS-based gadgets, is expected to report first-quarter revenue and profit
slightly above average analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, helped by
higher sales of its fitness, marine and aviation products. However, Garmin said in February that
a stronger dollar would slow revenue growth and the company forecast a full-year profit below
market estimates. Investors will also look for comments on concerns of competition from Apple
Watch and other wearable products.
Thomson Reuters Corp reports first-quarter results. The company is expected to update investors
on efforts to turn around the division that caters to banks and other financial institutions.
Consumer review website operator Yelp Inc is expected to report first-quarter profit below
analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, as the company spends more
to expand in markets outside the United States. Yelp raised its first-quarter revenue forecast
after it acquired online food-ordering service Eat24 in February.
Producer prices data from Statistics Canada is expected to show prices dropped by 0.1 percent in
March, after rising 1.8 percent in February. (0830/1230)
LIVE CHAT: Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, looks at where markets are
headed in the world of lower rates and abundant liquidity
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, joins us from Sydney at 1430 Sydney
time (0030 ET/0430 GMT), to share his thoughts on the markets as we wonder how long such low
rates and pouring liquidity from central banks can support high valuations in some markets. To
join the conversation, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD
