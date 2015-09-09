What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, Sept 10

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Labor Department will issue weekly jobless claims data. The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits likely fell last week, which could offer confirmation that a moderation in job growth in August was an aberration. Initial claims have remained below the 300,000 mark, usually associated with a strengthening labor market, for more than 20 weeks, the longest stretch for the cycle. (0830/1230) The department will also announce import and export prices for August. Import prices are expected to show that a strong dollar and soft global demand are keeping inflation pressures subdued. (0830/1230) In a separate report, the Commerce Department will release the wholesale inventories data for July, which is expected to have increased 0.3 percent, compared with a 0.9 percent rise in June. (1000/1400) Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc is expected report a rise in second-quarter revenue, as increasing online sales and the popularity of men's clothing offsets the pressure from a fall in the Canadian dollar. However, Lululemon's margins are expected to be under pressure as its stores grow larger in size and the company expands in Europe and Asia. Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co is expected to report a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by increasing online sales and accelerated openings of OFF 5TH stores in the United States. However margins are expected to be weighed down by intensifying competition in the luxury retail market in Canada and the off-price retail market in the Unites States. Canada's largest discount retail chain Dollarama Inc's second-quarter profit is expected to have risen, helped by higher same-store sales as customers spend more on each store visit. Analysts expect sales to offset the impact from a fall in the Canadian dollar. The company has said that it is considering introducing higher priced items. Canada's industrial capacity use in the second quarter is expected to have dropped to 81.7 percent from 82.7 percent the previous quarter. (0830/1230) Also, Statistics Canada will announce the new housing price index for July, which is expected to have risen by 0.2 percent. (0830/1230) One of Bombardier Inc's flight test vehicles will be on display for the first time in Toronto, where the company manufactures other aircraft, including its popular Q400 turboprop. The Montreal-based company is preparing to bring its long-delayed new commercial jet into service, with certification expected by the end of this year. Brazil's 12-month inflation rate probably remained steady in August, suggesting price pressures are finally easing as the economy slips into recession and interest rates remain at nine-year highs. Consumer prices probably rose 9.56 percent in the 12 months through August, unchanged from July and still the highest since 2003. On a monthly basis, inflation probably rose just 0.23 percent in August, down from 0.62 percent in July, as measured by the benchmark IPCA index. (0800/1200) Also, Peru's central bank is likely to hold its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent for the eighth month in a row. The Bank of England interest rate-setters are expected to announce their decision on whether to raise interest rates from their record low of 0.5 percent for the first time in six years. (0700/1100) Treasury Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin speaks before the Center for Strategic and International Studies' (CSIS) conference on Managing Cyber Risk and the Role of Insurance, in Washington. LIVECHAT -FX STRATEGY with Ian Stannard, European head of FX strategy, Morgan Stanley Ian Stannard, European head of FX strategy at Morgan Stanley, drops by Reuters HQ at 0500/0900 to chat about the outlook for the major FX markets. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)