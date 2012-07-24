Ametek raises FY profit outlook

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on growth at its aerospace and oil and gas businesses, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.
For the full year, the company expects earnings between $1.83 and $1.85 per share, up from its prior forecast of $1.80 to $1.83 per share.
Second-quarter net income rose to $113.7 million, or 47 cents per share, from $94.1 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 9 percent to $825.9 million. Sales at its electronic instruments segment grew 11 percent to $452.1 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 46 cents per share on revenue of $861.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.