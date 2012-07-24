UPDATE 1-Ametek raises FY profit forecast, sees more acquisitions

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY12 EPS $1.83-$1.85 vs $1.80-$1.83 prior view
* Q2 EPS $0.47 vs est $0.46
* Q2 rev $825.9 mln vs est $861.5 mln
July 24 Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on growth at its aerospace and oil and gas businesses, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.
The quarter was also helped by recent acquisitions of O'Brien Corp, Technical Manufacturing Corp, EM Test and Reichert Technologies, CEO Frank Hermance said in a statement.
"We will remain an active acquirer," Hermance said.
The company expects to earn between $1.83 and $1.85 per share, for the full year, up from its prior forecast of between $1.80 and $1.83 per share.
Net income rose to $113.7 million, or 47 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $94.1 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 9 percent to $825.9 million.
Sales at its electronic instruments segment - which makes devices for the aerospace, industrial, power and medical markets - g r ew 11 percent to $452.1 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 46 cents per share on revenue of $861.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ametek's shares, which have gained about 60 percent in value in the last nine months, closed at $33.32 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.