American Express 3rd-qtr profit rises marginally

Oct 17 American Express Co's
third-quarter profit rose only marginally as cardmember spending
growth remained muted for the second quarter in a row.
The company earned $1.25 billion, or $1.09 per share, up 1
percent from $1.24 billion, o r $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $7.86 billion,
up 4 percent from a year earlier.
The company's American cardholders, mostly affluent
consumers, reined in their spending.
Cardmember spending in the United States rose 8 percent in
the quarter. That figure, though up from the second quarter, is
still below the double-digit growth the company had posted for
the nine preceding quarters.
"It represents slower growth than we were generating earlier
in the year, a trend that we are seeing among major card
issuers," Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault said in a statement.