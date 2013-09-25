American Express in talks to sell half of business travel unit

MOVES-Citi hires new co-head of regional leverage finance
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
Sept 25 American Express Co said it is in talks with an investor group led by Certares to create a joint venture that would run the credit card company's business travel division.
The investor group will invest between $700 million and $1 billion in the joint venture for a 50 percent stake, AmEx said in a statement.
AmEx's consumer travel business would not be a part of the proposed deal, the company said.
Certares is a firm headed by senior management with significant experience in the travel industry, AmEx said.
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities.