版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 20:36 BJT

American Express in talks to sell half of business travel unit

Sept 25 American Express Co said it is in talks with an investor group led by Certares to create a joint venture that would run the credit card company's business travel division.

The investor group will invest between $700 million and $1 billion in the joint venture for a 50 percent stake, AmEx said in a statement.

AmEx's consumer travel business would not be a part of the proposed deal, the company said.

Certares is a firm headed by senior management with significant experience in the travel industry, AmEx said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐