American Express Canada Credit sells C$200 mln notes

NEW YORK, Sept 27 American Express Canada Credit Corp [AXPCAC.UL] on Tuesday sold C$200 million ($196 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.60 percent notes, due June 3, 2016, were priced at 100.574 to yield 3.465 percent or 200.1 basis points more than the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the lead managers of the sale. ($1=C$1.02) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Diane Craft)