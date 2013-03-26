版本:
American Express Canada Credit sells C$575 mln notes-term sheet

March 26 American Express Canada Credit Corp on Tuesday sold C$575 million ($564 million) of five-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.31 percent notes, due March 29, 2018, were priced at 99.972 to yield 2.316 percent, or 99 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
