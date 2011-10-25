版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-AMG Q3 results

Oct 25 Affiliated Managers Group Inc : * AMG reports financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2011 * Q3 revenue $413.8 million versus $354.4 million * Q3 earnings per share $0.76 * Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says net client cash flows for the third quarter of 2011 were $4.9 billion * Aggregate assets under management of Affiliated investment management firms were about $306 billion at September 30 * Q3 economic EPS $1.55

