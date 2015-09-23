Amgen, Allergan say Avastin copycat succeeds in lung cancer study

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Sept 23 Amgen Inc and Allergan Plc said their drug candidate for lung cancer was found as effective as Roche AG's Avastin in preventing disease progression and improving survival, in a late-stage study.
The drug, ABP 215, is being developed as a biosimilar to Avastin.
Biosimilars are copied versions of a biotechnology drug.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.