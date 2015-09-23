版本:
Amgen, Allergan say Avastin copycat succeeds in lung cancer study

Sept 23 Amgen Inc and Allergan Plc said their drug candidate for lung cancer was found as effective as Roche AG's Avastin in preventing disease progression and improving survival, in a late-stage study.

The drug, ABP 215, is being developed as a biosimilar to Avastin.

Biosimilars are copied versions of a biotechnology drug.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

