U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for secondary hyperparathyroidism

Feb 7 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
approved Amgen Inc's treatment for secondary
hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic kidney
disease undergoing dialysis, the U.S. biotech company said on
Tuesday.
The drug, etelcalcetide, will be sold under the brand name
Parsabiv, Amgen said, adding that it is the first new therapy
approved for the condition in 12 years.
It is designed to be administered intravenously three times
a week at the end of a dialysis session.
Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a serious chronic condition
that affects a high percentage of kidney disease patients
receiving dialysis. It involves excessive secretion of
parathyroid hormone by the parathyroid glands in response to
decreased kidney function.
Parsabiv mimics the action of calcium by activating
calcium-sensing receptors on the parathyroid gland to decrease
levels of parathyroid hormone.
Annual sales of the drug are forecast to exceed $600 million
by 2023, according to Thomson Reuters data.
