Amgen to make move into Japan, takes on Astellas as partner

May 29 Amgen Inc, the world's largest
biotechnology company, said it entered into a long-term
collaboration with Astellas Pharma Inc and will form a
joint venture with the Japanese drugmaker to provide new
medicines in Japan.
Amgen management told a meeting of investors and analysts in
February that it planned to expand its business into major Asian
markets in 2015 and 2016 and called its lack of presence in
Japan and China "a noticeable gap."
Wednesday's announcement takes a major step toward filling
that gap. The companies said they will co-develop and sell five
drugs currently in Amgen's pipeline, with the first commercial
launch in Japan potentially coming in 2016.
"This alliance reflects our long-term commitment to the
Japan market and is an important step in our global expansion
efforts," Amgen Chief Executive Robert Bradway said in a
statement.
The experimental drugs include AMG-145 from a highly
promising new class of cholesterol medicines called PCS-K9
inhibitors, osteoporosis treatment romosozumab and the gastric
cancer medicine rilotumumab - all currently in late stage
testing, although at an earlier phase in their Japanese clinical
trials.
The other two medicines, which are not as far along in
development, are AMG-337 for gastric cancer and blinatumomab,
which is being tested against acute lymphoblastic leukemia and
non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Gastric cancer is a huge unmet need in Asia, particularly in
China.
"This alliance will help accelerate development and
commercialization of Amgen medicines for patients in Japan,"
Bradway said.
Amgen and Astellas will establish a Tokyo-based joint
venture to be called Amgen Astellas BioPharma KK that is
expected to begin operating on Oct. 1. It will be led and
staffed by employees of both companies and new hires.
Amgen will initially own 51 percent of the joint venture
and it will become fully owned by the U.S. biotech as soon as
2020, the companies added.