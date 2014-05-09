Amgen, Astra's brodalumab meets goals in Phase 3 psoriasis study

May 9 An antibody drug under development by
Amgen Inc and AstraZeneca Plc met the goals of
a Phase 3 study in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque
psoriasis, the companies said on Friday.
The 661-patient trial of brodalumab met all primary and
secondary endpoints for both of the evaluated doses, they said.
It showed that 83 percent of patients given the highest dose,
and 60 percent of patients on a lower dose, achieved at least a
75 percent reduction in disease severity after 12 weeks,
compared with about 3 percent of placebo patients.
Psoriasis, an immune system-related disease that causes an
overproduction of skin cells resulting in patches of thick
inflamed skin covered with silvery scales, affects 125 million
people worldwide and about 7.5 million Americans, according to
the National Psoriasis Foundation.
Brodalumab is designed to reduce inflammatory signaling by
blocking the binding of interleukin-17 ligands to cell
receptors.
Amgen and AstraZeneca, which has spurned recent takeover
offers from Pfizer Inc, are also conducting two
head-to-head trials comparing brodalumab to Stelara, also known
as ustekinumab, a psoriasis treatment sold by a unit of Johnson
& Johnson.
Side effects in the Phase 3 brodalumab trial included head
colds, upper respiratory tract infection and headache. Serious
side effects occurred in 1.8 percent of patients in the
high-dose group, 2.7 percent of patients in the low-dose group
and 1.4 percent of the placebo group.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; editing by Matthew
Lewis)