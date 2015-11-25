Amgen files for U.S. approval of biosimilar to Humira

Nov 25 Amgen Inc on Wednesday said it
filed with U.S. health regulators seeking approval to sell its
first biosimilar drug, which would be a less expensive
alternative to AbbVie's Humira, the world's top-selling
prescription medicine.
Amgen said its drug, ABP 501, has demonstrated clinical
equivalence and comparable safety to Humira (adalimumab) in late
stage clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and the skin
condition plaque psoriasis.
Data to support the switching of patients from Humira to
ABP 501 was included in the submission to regulators, Amgen
said.
Several companies developing biosimilars are targeting
Humira, which is still growing with annual sales approaching $13
billion. Amgen said it believes it is the first to seek approval
of a Humira biosimilar with the Food and Drug Administration
using the new approval pathway outlined by the agency.
Unlike cheap generic versions of traditional chemical drugs,
biotech medicines are made from living cells and cannot be
exactly copied, thus the term biosimilar, and the need to
demonstrate clinical equivalence with the target biologic
treatment.
Because they are far more complicated to produce,
biosimilars will not offer the huge discounts of standard
generics, but they are still expected to eventually generate
billions of dollars in healthcare savings.
"Amgen's branded biologic medicines and biosimilars are
developed and manufactured according to the same high standards,
and we are committed to delivering high-quality medicines to
patients with serious inflammatory diseases," Amgen research
chief Sean Harper said in a statement.
The first biosimilar approved in the United States earlier
this year is a cheaper version of Amgen's infection-fighting
white blood cell booster Neupogen, produced by Swiss drugmaker
Novartis.
While several other Amgen products are likely to eventually
face competition from less expensive versions, the world's
largest biotechnology company has ambitious plans to profit from
the new market for biosimilars as well.
The company last year said it was developing biosimilars of
nine blockbuster medicines, with plans to begin launches in
2017. Amgen Chief Executive Robert Bradway has said he expects
the company's biosimilar portfolio to eventually generate more
than $3 billion a year in sales.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by David Gregorio)