版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 28日 星期二 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen now expects job cuts to exceed 2,900

Oct 27 Amgen Inc : * Says now expects job cuts to exceed 2,900, up from prior view of 2,400 to

2,900 * Sees 2014 tax rate 16-17 percent
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐