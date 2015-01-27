版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Amgen sees at least $400 million cost saving in 2015

Jan 27 Amgen Inc : * Sees at least $400 million cost saving in 2015 from ongoing restructuring

effort * Says some 2015 savings to be redeployed to underwrite cost of new drug

launches * Says forex could have 5 cents per share negative impact in 2015
