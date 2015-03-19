版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 20日 星期五 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen plans appeal of court ruling that could pave way for Novartis biosimilar

March 19 Amgen Inc : * Says plans to appeal U.S. court ruling that rejected its bid to block

norartis biosimilar form of neupogen

