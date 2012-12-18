版本:
BRIEF-Amgen pleads guilty to misbranding drugs - federal court hearing

Dec 18 Amgen Inc : * Pleads guilty to misbranding drugs - federal court hearing in Brooklyn, New York * Agrees to pay $612 million for civil settlement, $14 million forfeiture, $136

million criminal fine * Misbranding charge involves marketing of anemia drug aranesp

