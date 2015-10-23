Amgen's virus-based cancer drug wins European green light

LONDON Oct 23 An experimental Amgen
drug based on a tumour-killing virus was given a green light by
European regulators on Friday, paving the way for the novel
treatment's approval within a couple of months.
The decision is a further milestone for a technology that
has long fascinated scientists but has previously proved
difficult to harness.
The European Medicines Agency said its experts had
recommended approval of talimogene laherparepvec or "T-Vec" for
treating melanoma, making it another option among several new
drugs for fighting for the most deadly form of skin cancer.
