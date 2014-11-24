版本:
Amgen scraps trials of drug for advanced stomach cancer

Nov 24 Amgen Inc on Monday said it will scrap all trials of its experimental treatment rilotumumab in patients with advanced stomach cancer, after a safety monitoring board associated it with a higher incidence of deaths.

The world's largest biotechnology company said the independent safety board found that patients taking both the drug and chemotherapy had an increaed number of deaths than those taking chemotherapy alone.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for additional details.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson Editing by W Simon)
