Amgen cholesterol drug succeeds in cutting serious heart problems -study

Feb 2 Amgen Inc said its potent
cholesterol fighter Repatha significantly reduced the risk of
heart attacks, strokes and death in patients with heart disease,
according to initial results of a large, eagerly-anticipated
trial released on Thursday.
The data should pave the way for greater acceptance by
health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, who have been
rejecting about 75 percent of prescriptions written for the
expensive medicine despite multiple appeals by physicians.
No new safety problems cropped up in the 27,500 patient
study called Fourier, Amgen said. It also said Repatha's effect
on mental function was similar to placebo, likely alleviating
concerns that it might impair cognition in some patients.
The trial was widely expected to be positive, especially
after a smaller study presented in November showed Repatha
therapy led to regression of artery-clogging plaque, an
underlying cause of heart disease.
"These results show unequivocally the connection between
lowering LDL cholesterol with Repatha and cardiovascular risk
reduction, even in a population already treated with optimized
statin therapy," Amgen research chief Sean Harper said in a
statement.
Details on the magnitude of benefit will be revealed in
mid-March at the American College of Cardiology meeting in
Washington, D.C. Industry analysts have been looking for a 15
percent to 20 percent reduction of major adverse heart events.
Repatha, with a list price of more than $14,000 a year, was
approved based on its ability to dramatically lower "bad" LDL
cholesterol in patients who require more intensive therapy on
top of widely-used statins, such as Lipitor, or who are unable
to tolerate statins.
But those who control budgets wanted concrete proof that the
drug could actually reduce the risk of heart attacks and death
before making it easier for patients to get the medicine.
Repatha and a rival drug from Regeneron Corp and
Sanofi have had endured anemic sales as a result.
Amgen reported just $40 million in third-quarter sales. The
company said Repatha would be well on its way to becoming a $1
billion seller if all prescriptions written had been filled.
The primary and secondary goals of the study are composites
of several adverse outcomes. At the heart meeting in March,
researchers will also provide details on risk reduction for each
of the components, such as non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal
stroke, and heart-related death.
The primary goal also included need for a new
artery-clearing procedure and hospitalization for angina.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Alan Crosby)