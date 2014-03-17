Amgen drug meets goal for those with high genetic cholesterol

UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
March 17 Amgen Inc said on Monday its experimental new type of cholesterol fighter met the primary goal of a late-stage trial by significantly cutting "bad" LDL cholesterol among patients with a genetic tendency towards very high levels of the artery clogging fat.
Amgen said patients given its injectable drug evolocumab once a month on top of standard daily statin treatments showed "clinically meaningful" improvement compared to statins alone after 12 weeks of treatment.
Evolocumab works by blocking PCSK9, a naturally occurring protein that keeps LDL levels elevated in the bloodstream. Other drugmakers, including Pfizer Inc and a partnership between Regeneron Inc and Sanofi, are racing with Amgen to complete trials of potentially lucrative anti-PCSK9 antibodies.
* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.