New Issue-Amgen sells $6 bln of notes in 4 parts

Nov 7 Amgen Inc ( AMGN.O ) on Monday sold $6 billion of senior notes in four parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMGEN INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.875 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.979 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 1.882 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.897 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.522 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 162.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $1.75 BLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.72 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.909 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 187.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 4 AMT $2.25 BLN COUPON 5.15 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.168 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.205 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 212.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS