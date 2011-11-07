版本:
New Issue-Amgen sells $6 bln of notes in 4 parts

  Nov 7 Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) on Monday sold $6
billion of senior notes in four parts, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
  Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and JP
Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: AMGEN INC
TRANCHE 1
AMT $1 BLN        COUPON 1.875 PCT     MATURITY  11/15/2014
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.979     FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa1      YIELD 1.882 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011
S&P A-PLUS        SPREAD 150 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B     MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1 BLN        COUPON 2.5 PCT       MATURITY  11/15/2016
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.897     FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa1      YIELD 5.522 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011
S&P A-PLUS        SPREAD 162.5 BPS     PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B     MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
TRANCHE 3
AMT $1.75 BLN     COUPON 3.875 PCT     MATURITY  11/15/2021
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.72      FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa1      YIELD 3.909 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011
S&P A-PLUS        SPREAD 187.5 BPS     PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B     MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
TRANCHE 4
AMT $2.25 BLN     COUPON 5.15 PCT      MATURITY  11/15/2041
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.168     FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa1      YIELD 5.205 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011
S&P A-PLUS        SPREAD 212.5 BPS     PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B     MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

