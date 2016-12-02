Amgen, Allergan apply for European nod for Avastin biosimilar

Dec 2 Amgen Inc and Allergan Plc
said they have submitted an application to the European
health regulator seeking approval of their biosimilar version of
Roche Holding AG's blockbuster cancer treatment,
Avastin.
The submission is based on the results of a late-stage study
that showed Amgen and Allergan's ABP 215 was as safety and
effective as Avastin in patients with the most common form of
lung cancer.
Avastin is also approved for use by patients with cancer of
the colon, kidney, ovarian and breast. It generated sales of
about $5 billion in the first nine months of this year.
The drug is a biologic, which are manufactured in living
cells and then extracted and purified. Since the process is more
complex than that used to make traditional drugs, it cannot be
copied with precision.
