FDA panel backs Amgen's cholesterol drug for high-risk patients

WASHINGTON, June 10 An advisory panel to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended approval of Amgen
Inc's cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha but said it
should be only used in patients at high risk of cardiovascular
disease.
The panel voted unanimously to approve the drug, known also
as evolocumab, for patients with homozygous familial
hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), a hereditary disorder that causes
high LDL and can cause heart attacks in very young people,
including children.
They voted 11-4 to approve Repatha in patients with high
cholesterol who are at high risk of cardiovascular disease whose
cholesterol cannot be lowered sufficiently using statins or
other drugs.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so.
