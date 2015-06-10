UPDATE 1-FDA panel backs Amgen's cholesterol drug for high-risk patients

(Adds details on questions raised in panel meeting, background,
share price)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 10 An advisory panel to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended approval of Amgen
Inc's cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha on Wednesday,
but said it should be used only in patients at high risk of
cardiovascular disease.
The panel voted unanimously to recommend approval of the
drug, known also as evolocumab, for patients with homozygous
familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), a hereditary disorder
characterized by high LDL levels that can cause heart attacks in
very young people.
The panel also recommended approval of Repatha in patients
without HoFH who are at high risk of cardiovascular disease and
are taking other cholesterol treatments, with a 11-4 vote.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so.
Repatha is one of a new class of cholesterol-lowering drugs
known as PCSK9 inhibitors. Unlike statins such as Pfizer Inc's
Lipitor, which are pills, PCSK9 inhibitors are biologic
drugs given by injection. They are expected to be far more
expensive than statins.
The panel on Tuesday recommended approval for another PCSK9
drug, Praluent, made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Sanofi SA.
The FDA is expected to makes its approval decisions this
summer.
Repatha is designed to be given in biweekly doses of 140 mg
or a monthly dose of 420 mg, on top of statins if patients can
tolerate them.
Panelists raised questions about what physicians should do
if Repatha, combined with statins, were to cause LDL, or
so-called bad cholesterol, to drop too low. They fear that if
physicians become alarmed by very low LDL levels they could cut
back on the patient's statin, which would not be desirable since
there is a large body of data showing that statins reduce the
risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Panelists were reluctant to recommend the drug for a wider
patient population until Amgen completes a large trial to assess
whether Repatha's cholesterol-lowering impact translates into a
reduction in cardiovascular risk.
Positive results from the outcomes study could eventually
expand use of the medicines. If approved, Praluent and Repatha
are expected to generate annual sales of more than $2.5 billion
each by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters data.
However, pharmacy benefit managers, such as Express Scripts
and CVS Health, are expected to demand steep
discounts from the drugmakers in exchange for favoring use of
one medicine or the other as they have with new hepatitis C
treatments.
Amgen's shares were flat in after-hours trading after rising
0.5 percent to close at $155.55 on Nasdaq. Regeneron's shares
declined 2.6 percent to close at $512.32 on Wednesday. They were
halted during Tuesday's panel discussion.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Additional reporting by Bill
Berkrot; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)