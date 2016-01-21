FDA gives full approval to Amgen blood cancer drug

Jan 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Thursday it has approved Amgen Inc's cancer
drug Kyprolis in combination with certain other therapies to
treat patients with multiple myeloma.
The agency also approved the drug as a single agent for
patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have
received one or more previous treatments.
The decision converts to full approval an initial
accelerated approval given to the drug in 2012 as a single
agent, Amgen said. Accelerated approval is given to drugs based
on a surrogate endpoint, such as a radiographic image or
laboratory measure, that is thought to predict a clinical
benefit.
Companies are required to conduct studies to confirm the
anticipated benefit. If a confirmatory trial shows the drug does
confer such a benefit, the FDA grants full approval for the
drug.
A trial testing Kyprolis combined with the drug
dexamethasone doubled the length of time before the disease
progressed compared with a rival drug, Velcade, plus
dexamethasone.
Amgen said the agency approved Kyprolis in combination with
dexamethasone or with the drug lenalidomide plus dexamethasone
for relapsed or refractory patients. It approved the drug as a
single agent for patients with relapsed or refractory disease
who have received one or more treatments.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bill Rigby)