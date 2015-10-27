UPDATE 2-FDA approves Amgen's injected immunotherapy for melanoma

(Adds forecast, label warning, company and Melanoma Foundation
comment; updates shares)
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 27 U.S. health regulators on Tuesday
approved Amgen Inc's novel cancer immunotherapy for
injection into melanoma lesions and lymph nodes of patients with
the deadliest form of skin cancer that returns after initial
surgery.
The drug, to be sold under the brand name Imlygic, is an
engineered version of a herpes virus that kills cancer cells
when injected directly into cancerous lesions on or under the
skin, destroying them from the inside, while also priming the
immune system to attack the disease.
The Food and Drug Administration said Imlygic, known
chemically as talimogene laherparepvec, or T-Vec, is the first
oncolytic virus therapy to be approved in the United States. It
is awaiting European approval after receiving a favorable
recommendation from regulators there.
Amgen said it expects the average cost of Imlygic therapy to
be about $65,000, and that it will be available to U.S. patients
within a week. The company said it is studying the drug in
combination with other immunotherapies in advanced melanoma and
other solid tumor cancers.
This represents the sixth U.S. approval for Amgen in the
last 12 months, including another cancer drug, Blincyto, and its
potent new cholesterol fighter Repatha.
The U.S. Imlygic approval was widely expected after an
advisory panel to the FDA in April voted 22-1 to support its
approval, despite a lack of definitive overall survival data on
the treatment.
"T-Vec represents an important milestone in using viruses as
the vehicle to stimulate immune response and fight cancer," Tim
Turnham, executive director of the Melanoma Research Foundation,
said in a statement. "Despite remarkable advances in the past
four years, the majority of patients with metastatic melanoma
still die from this cancer."
Wall Street analysts expect the drug to be a relatively
small product for the world's largest biotechnology company.
Thomson Reuters Cortellis forecast peak sales of $387.5 million
by 2020.
The Imlygic label contains warnings that it should not be
used by pregnant patients or anyone with a compromised immune
system. It also notes that accidental exposure to the drug could
lead to transmission of herpetic infection.
Amgen shares rose just over 1 percent to $163.50 in extended
trading from a Nasdaq close at $161.98.
