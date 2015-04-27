FDA staff cite concerns over Amgen's cancer vaccine data

April 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
should not consider an accelerated review for drugmaker Amgen
Inc's marketing application for its skin cancer
vaccine, FDA staff reviewers concluded in documents released on
Monday.
The review comes two days before a panel of FDA advisers
votes on whether the treatment, a cancer-killing virus called
talimogene laherparepvec, or T-Vec, should be approved to treat
melanoma.
The panel will also discuss concerns over the late-stage
study's design, including if the main goal of showing
consistency for the duration of the study was meaningful. (1.usa.gov/1djTiQs)
