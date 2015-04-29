FDA panel recommends approval for Amgen's skin cancer immunotherapy

April 29 Amgen Inc's skin cancer
immunotherapy showed enough efficacy in the treatment of
melanoma to be given marketing approval, an independent advisory
panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on
Wednesday.
The panel voted 22-1 supporting an approval for the therapy,
talimogene laherparepvec or "T-Vec", an engineered virus that
kills cancer cells when injected into tumors and also primes the
immune system to attack the disease.
FDA staff reviewers, in a review published on Monday, did
not support an accelerated review of T-Vec and cited concerns
over the design and results of a key study.
