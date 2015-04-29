UPDATE 1- FDA panel recommends approval for Amgen's skin cancer immunotherapy

(Adds details, background)
April 29 Amgen Inc's skin cancer
immunotherapy showed enough efficacy in the treatment of
melanoma to be given marketing approval, an independent advisory
panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on
Wednesday.
The panel voted 22-1 supporting an approval for the therapy,
talimogene laherparepvec or "T-Vec", an engineered virus that
kills cancer cells when injected into tumors and also primes the
immune system to attack the disease.
The recommendation comes two days after FDA staff expressed
concerns over the design and results of a key study on T-Vec and
raised questions over the interpretation of data from a
late-stage study.
The FDA reviewers said on Monday that it was unclear if the
treatment improved overall survival of patients.
Amgen said on Wednesday that T-Vec was more effective in
melanoma patients whose cancer had not spread to internal
organs.
More than 70,000 cases of melanoma are expected to be
diagnosed in the United States this year, according to the
National Cancer Institute.
Melanoma is the most aggressive form of skin cancer and the
fifth most aggressive form of cancer.
Amgen's shares were slightly up at $161.28 in extended
trading.
