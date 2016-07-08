FDA staff say Amgen biosimilar "highly similar" to Abbvie's Humira

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Amgen Inc's biosimilar form of AbbVie Inc's arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, is similarly potent and safe as the original product, according to a preliminary review by staff members of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The assessment precedes a planned all-day meeting Tuesday of an independent panel of medical advisors who will decide whether to recommend approval of Amgen's cheaper version of Humira, called ABP 501. In two large Amgen-sponsored studies, the company said it showed similar effectiveness to Humira. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.