UPDATE 3-Amgen drug appears 'highly similar' to Humira -FDA staff

(Adds analyst comment on biosimilar risks to Humira, AbbVie)
By Ransdell Pierson
July 8 Amgen Inc's version of AbbVie
Inc's Humira arthritis drug, the world's top-selling
medicine, appears similar in potency and safety to the original
product, U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members said on
Friday.
The assessment precedes an all-day meeting on Tuesday of an
independent panel of medical advisers who will decide whether to
recommend approval of ABP 501, Amgen's cheaper version of
Humira. In two large Amgen studies, the Thousand Oaks,
California-based company said it showed similar effectiveness to
Humira.
In documents posted on the FDA's website, staff scientists
said those trials suggested ABP 501 and Humira are "highly
similar" in their safety, purity and potency in treating
rheumatoid arthritis and plaque psoriasis.
The staff's briefing report said Amgen's data also supported
use of ABP 501 against other diseases Humira treats.
Amgen stock rose 1.9 percent, while shares of suburban
Chicago-based AbbVie advanced 1 percent, amid broad gains for
the stock market.
Injectable biotech drugs like Humira are made in living
cells and cannot be identical, so copies of them are called
biosimilars.
Humira, with annual sales of $14 billion, delivers 60
percent of AbbVie's revenue. Like Amgen's Enbrel and Johnson &
Johnson's Remicade, it blocks a protein called tumor
necrosis factor.
Investors are nervous because Humira's main patent lapses in
December, opening the drug up to potential competition from
cheaper biosimilars being developed by companies that also
include Coherus Biosciences Inc and Germany's
Boehringer Ingelheim. Amgen, as the first to seek U.S. approval,
could have the inside track to become the first to market.
AbbVie says numerous other patents will stave off the
introduction of biosimilar forms of Humira until at least 2022,
ensuring continued strong U.S. sales.
Any company introducing a biosimilar before resolving patent
disputes with the maker of the original product risks facing
triple damages from an unfavorable court ruling.
Morningstar analyst Damien Conover, however, said the first
biosimilar of Humira would win U.S. approval and be available
well before 2022, causing sales of the branded drug to fall
about 5 percent in 2018 and 18 percent in 2019.
"There will be litigation back and forth, but we think these
biosimilars will be launched and probably do more damage to
Humira than (Wall Street) is expecting," Conover said.
Although Amgen has suggested it will introduce ABP 501 by
2018, Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan said he expected no
Humira biosimilars in the United States until 2021 because of
AbbVie's "broad patent estate."
Even as Amgen pushes its copy of Humira to market, it is
fighting to fend off biosimilar competition for Enbrel. The same
FDA advisory panel will decide on Wednesday whether to recommend
Novartis AG's cheaper version of the drug, which brings
Amgen annual U.S. sales of more than $5 billion.
The FDA in the past year has approved the first two U.S.
biosimilars, including Novartis's version of Neupogen, an Amgen
drug used to boost white blood cells. It has also approved a
biosimilar form of Remicade developed by Celltrion Inc
and Pfizer Inc.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)