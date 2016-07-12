UPDATE 3-U.S. FDA panel backs Amgen copy of AbbVie arthritis drug Humira

(Updates with panelist comment, paragraphs 6-8)
By Toni Clarke
July 12 Amgen Inc's cheaper version of
AbbVie's top-selling arthritis drug Humira is highly
similar to the original and should be approved, an advisory
panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on
Tuesday.
The panel voted 26-0 that the drug, ABP 501, which was
studied in rheumatoid arthritis and plaque psoriasis, was
similar in safety and effectiveness to the original.
AbbVie is trying to block Amgen's drug from reaching the
market. It claims it has patents in place to protect Humira, the
world's biggest-selling drug, in the United States until at
least 2022.
The panel concluded that the study results could be
extrapolated to other conditions for which Humira is approved,
including adult Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and
should be approved for those conditions as well.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
committee but typically does so. The panel's conclusions were
consistent with those of FDA scientists, who published their
preliminary review of the drug on Friday.
Panelists had some reservations about approving the drug for
indications for which it had not been tested in clinical trials
and urged the FDA to require companies to conduct post-market
surveillance studies to make sure the product works as expected
in those conditions.
"I voted yes despite reservations about extrapolating from
the data we have, which was good, to the data we don't have and
will never have," said Nancy Geller, a biostatistician at the
National Institutes of Health.
Panelists also urged greater education of the public about
biosimilars, copies of biologic drugs made from living cells.
Biosimilars are more complex than traditional pills and cannot
be copied with precision. Biosimilars are not interchangable
with the original product.
Amgen could introduce its drug before the patent dispute
with AbbVie is resolved, but risks facing triple damages from an
unfavorable court ruling. Some analysts expect the drug to be
available well before 2022 and expect sales of Humira to fall as
much as 18 percent in 2019.
Humira last year generated U.S. sales of more than $8
billion.
On Wednesday the panel will vote on whether the FDA should
approve Novartis AG's cheaper version of Amgen's
arthritis drug Enbrel. Enbrel and Humira both belong to a class
of drugs that block a protein involved in inflammation known as
tumor necrosis factor, or TNF.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; editing by G Crosse,
Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)