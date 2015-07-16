Amgen reports positive preliminary results on leukemia drug

July 16 Amgen Inc on Thursday said some
patients with a deadly form of leukemia experienced complete
remission after being treated with its Blincyto drug in a
midstage clinical trial, results that could eventually lead to
an expanded approval of the pricy cancer medicine.
While providing few details, the world's largest
biotechnology company said the drug, which helps the immune
system to fight cancer, induced complete remission or complete
remission with partial hematological recovery in a "clinically
meaningful number of patients" with relapsed or refractory
Philadelphia chromosome-positive B-cell precursor acute
lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
Complete remission means no sign of cancer and return of
normal blood cell counts. Complete remission with partial
hematological recovery signifies that the cancer appears to be
gone, but blood cell counts are not yet back to normal healthy
levels.
Blincyto was approved in December for the Philadelphia
chromosome-negative form of relapsed ALL.
At about $178,000 for two courses of treatment, Blincyto is
one of the world's most expensive cancer treatments.
The company plans to present more detailed results from the
trial at a future medical meeting.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Dan Grebler)