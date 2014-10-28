Amgen 2015 forecast tops Street view; sees cost cuts, share buyback

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 28 Amgen Inc on Tuesday
forecast 2015 earnings and revenue well ahead of Wall Street
projections and announced plans to cut costs and increase
returns to shareholders through a dividend increase and share
repurchases.
The world's largest biotechnology company, at a business
update for analysts and investors in New York, said it was
looking for 2015 adjusted earnings of $9.05 to $9.40 a share on
revenue of $20.8 billion to $21.3 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $9.07 per
share on revenue of $20.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Amgen, which in July announced a restructuring that will
include slashing more than 2,900 jobs as it reallocates
resources to prepare for new drug launches, provided further
details on Tuesday, including plans for annual cost savings of
$1.5 billion by 2018.
Amgen, which unlike other biotechs pays a dividend to
shareholders, said it will increase its payout by 30 percent,
beginning with the first quarter of 2015. The new quarterly
dividend will be about 79 cents, up from 61 cents.
It also said it will resume share repurchases with plans to
buy back about $2 billion through 2015. The company had
suspended the program after its nearly $10 billion purchase of
Onyx Pharmaceuticals last year.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)