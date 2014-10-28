UPDATE 3-Amgen 2015 outlook tops estimates, no plan to split; shares jump

(Adds comment, biosimilar details, updates trading)
By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK Oct 28 Amgen Inc, which has
come under investor pressure to split the company, said Tuesday
it has no plans to do so and forecast 2015 earnings and revenue
well ahead of analysts' projections, sending shares up 5
percent.
The company will boost its dividend by 30 percent, resume
share repurchases, and hopes to improve its operating margin by
15 points, it said at a business update for analysts and
investors.
"The operating margin improvement is real and that's
probably the most positive thing people will take away," said
Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges.
Chief Executive Robert Bradway said the company had
considered the option of splitting into mature and growth
product businesses - as urged by key investor, Daniel Loeb's
Third Point hedge fund - but determined the strategy created
less value than the existing structure.
Still, he would "never say never," Bradway said.
Amgen, which has also been criticized by Loeb and others for
not getting a big enough return on acquisitions, said it plans
to focus future deals on drugs in early stages of development,
which tend to be less expensive.
Head of commercial operations, Tony Hooper, said the company
expects to launch more drugs in the next three years than it has
in the last 25.
The world's largest biotechnology company forecast 2015
adjusted earnings of $9.05 to $9.40 a share on revenue of $20.8
billion to $21.3 billion. Analysts, on average, expect earnings
of $9.07 per share on revenue of $20.34 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"They're going to grow better and faster than anyone
expected," said Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt.
Amgen, which in July announced a restructuring that will
include slashing more than 2,900 jobs, said it now sees annual
cost savings of $1.5 billion by 2018.
DRUGS IN PIPELINE
Beginning next year, Amgen said it will pay a quarterly
dividend of 79 cents with further increases planned.
The company plans to buy back about $2 billion in shares
through 2015. It had suspended the buyback program after its
nearly $10 billion purchase of Onyx Pharmaceuticals last year.
Amgen highlighted new opportunities in asthma, heart disease
and migraines, and said it expects pivotal data for 10 medicines
by 2016. It has four drugs awaiting regulatory approval,
including a potential multibillion-dollar cholesterol drug
expected to reach the market next year.
The company, which previously announced plans to develop six
biosimilars - less expensive versions of blockbuster biotech
drugs - said it would expand that by three. It expects to launch
five biosimilars between 2017 and 2019.
Amgen declined to name the three new biosimilars, but said
the branded drugs had 2013 sales of $5 billion.
Bradway said he expects the biosimilar portfolio to be more
than a $3 billion business.
The company also said its next generation biomanufacturing,
expected to come on line in 2017, will significantly cut costs.
Amgen shares were up $7.65, or 5.2 percent, at $155.85 on
Nasdaq.
