UPDATE 3-Amgen 2015 outlook tops estimates, no plan to split; shares jump



By Bill Berkrot

NEW YORK Oct 28 Amgen Inc, which has come under investor pressure to split the company, said Tuesday it has no plans to do so and forecast 2015 earnings and revenue well ahead of analysts' projections, sending shares up 5 percent.

The company will boost its dividend by 30 percent, resume share repurchases, and hopes to improve its operating margin by 15 points, it said at a business update for analysts and investors.

"The operating margin improvement is real and that's probably the most positive thing people will take away," said Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges.

Chief Executive Robert Bradway said the company had considered the option of splitting into mature and growth product businesses - as urged by key investor, Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund - but determined the strategy created less value than the existing structure.

Still, he would "never say never," Bradway said.

Amgen, which has also been criticized by Loeb and others for not getting a big enough return on acquisitions, said it plans to focus future deals on drugs in early stages of development, which tend to be less expensive.

Head of commercial operations, Tony Hooper, said the company expects to launch more drugs in the next three years than it has in the last 25.

The world's largest biotechnology company forecast 2015 adjusted earnings of $9.05 to $9.40 a share on revenue of $20.8 billion to $21.3 billion. Analysts, on average, expect earnings of $9.07 per share on revenue of $20.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"They're going to grow better and faster than anyone expected," said Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt.

Amgen, which in July announced a restructuring that will include slashing more than 2,900 jobs, said it now sees annual cost savings of $1.5 billion by 2018.

DRUGS IN PIPELINE

Beginning next year, Amgen said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 79 cents with further increases planned.

The company plans to buy back about $2 billion in shares through 2015. It had suspended the buyback program after its nearly $10 billion purchase of Onyx Pharmaceuticals last year.

Amgen highlighted new opportunities in asthma, heart disease and migraines, and said it expects pivotal data for 10 medicines by 2016. It has four drugs awaiting regulatory approval, including a potential multibillion-dollar cholesterol drug expected to reach the market next year.

The company, which previously announced plans to develop six biosimilars - less expensive versions of blockbuster biotech drugs - said it would expand that by three. It expects to launch five biosimilars between 2017 and 2019.

Amgen declined to name the three new biosimilars, but said the branded drugs had 2013 sales of $5 billion.

Bradway said he expects the biosimilar portfolio to be more than a $3 billion business.

The company also said its next generation biomanufacturing, expected to come on line in 2017, will significantly cut costs.

Amgen shares were up $7.65, or 5.2 percent, at $155.85 on Nasdaq.