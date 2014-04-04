Amgen melanoma drug shrinks tumors but fails secondary study goal

April 4 Amgen Inc said its experimental
drug to treat a deadly form of skin cancer shrank tumors, but
did not significantly improve overall survival rates in patients
enrolled in a late-stage study.
The most common serious adverse events observed in the trial
include disease progression, a bacterial skin infection and
fever, the company said.
Amgen said in June that data from the pivotal study showed
that the drug improved survival by 21 percent for patients with
advanced forms of melanoma compared with a standard white blood
cell-boosting drug.
The company first reported in March last year that the drug,
talimogene laherparepvec, met the study's main goal of inducing
a durable response rate (DRR) - defined as a complete or partial
tumor shrinkage lasting at least six months - in 16 percent of
patients.
The company's shares were little changed at $123.87 in early
trade on the Nasdaq on Friday. They closed at $124.13 on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)