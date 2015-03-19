版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 20日 星期五 03:19 BJT

U.S. judge rejects Amgen injunction bid against Novartis Sandoz unit

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 A U.S. judge on Thursday denied Amgen Inc's bid for a preliminary injunction against Novartis AG's Sandoz unit over disputed biologic product filgrastim.

The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco federal court, involves Amgen's Neupogen drug, which is used to reduce infection rates in chemotherapy patients and generated $1.2 billion in sales worldwide in 2014. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐