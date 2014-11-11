Amgen psoriasis drug tops J&J's Stelara in Phase III study

Nov 11 Amgen Inc said on Tuesday that
its experimental psoriasis drug, brodalumab, met all the goals
of a late-stage study, clearing the rough skin patches
associated with the disease more thoroughly than Johnson &
Johnson's Stelara and a placebo.
Amgen is developing brodalumab under a multi-drug
collaboration with AstraZeneca that involves splitting
costs and eventual profits.
After 12 weeks of treatment of 1,881 patients with moderate
to severe plaque psoriasis, 36.7 percent who received the 210
milligram dose of brodalumab and 27 percent treated with 140 mg
of the Amgen drug achieved total clearance of the skin disease.
That compared with 18.5 percent of those treated with Stelara
and 0.3 percent in the placebo group.
On a secondary measure, 85.1 percent in the higher-dose
brodalumab group and 69.2 percent who got the lower dose
achieved at least a 75 percent improvement in disease severity
at week 12 versus 69.3 for J&J's Stelara and 6 percent of the
placebo group.
"These results are of particular importance as they are the
first to demonstrate superiority to Stelara in achieving total
skin clearance, and the second positive pivotal Phase III study
evaluating brodalumab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque
psoriasis," Amgen research and development chief Sean Harper
said in a statement.
The most common adverse side effects seen with brodalumab
were common cold symptoms, joint pain, upper respiratory tract
infection and headache. There were more adverse side effects
deemed to be serious with the Amgen antibody than with Stelara.
Serious adverse events were reported in 1.4 percent for the
higher dose of brodalumab and 1.6 percent in the 140 mg group,
compared with just 0.6 percent for Stelara and 1 percent in the
placebo group.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)