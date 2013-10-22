Amgen 3rd quarter profit rises; boosts 2013 revenue forecast

Oct 22 Amgen Inc, which this month closed a nearly $10 billion acquisition of cancer drug maker Onyx Pharmaceuticals, reported a higher third-quarter profit, helped by an 18 percent increase in sales of its white blood cell boosters.

The world's largest biotechnology company said on Tuesday net profit rose to $1.37 billion, or $1.79 per share, from $1.1 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year ago.

Amgen also raised its full year revenue forecast and pushed up the low end of its earnings forecast range by 5 cents. The company now expects 2013 adjusted earnings of $7.35 to $7.45 per share and sees revenue of $18.3 billion to $18.5 billion, up from its previous view of $17.8 billion to $18.2 billion.