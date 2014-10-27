Amgen profit tops Wall Street expectations; raises 2014 forecast

RPT-South Africa's Sibanye declares war on illegal gold miners
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
Oct 27 Amgen Inc on Monday reported higher-than-expected third quarter profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its white blood cell booster, Neulasta, and increased sales of newer drugs, and the company raised it full-year forecast.
The world's largest biotechnology company's net profit fell for the quarter primarily due to a $376 million charge related to restructuring moves it announced in late July.
Amgen said it now expects 2014 adjusted earnings of $8.45 to $8.55 per share, up from the boosted forecast it provided in July of $8.20 to $8.40 per share. The company expects full-year revenue of $19.8 billion to $20 billion. It previously forecast $19.5 billion to $19.7 billion.
Amen posted a net profit of $1.24 billion, or $1.61 per share, down from a profit of $1.37 billion, or $1.79 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Amgen earned $2.30 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
April 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT