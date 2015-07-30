UPDATE 1-Amgen profit tops Street view, boosts full-year forecast

(Adds sales details, analyst, company comment, background)
By Bill Berkrot
July 30 Amgen Inc on Thursday reported
higher-than-expected second-quarter profit and revenue, helped
by strong sales of its Enbrel rheumatoid arthritis drug and cost
cutting, and the company raised its full-year forecasts.
Excluding special items, Amgen earned $2.57 per share,
topping analysts' average expectations by 14 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The strong second-quarter performance led the world's
largest biotechnology company to boost 2015 profit and revenue
expectations. Amgen now sees adjusted earnings of $9.55 to $9.80
per share, up from its prior view of $9.35 to $9.65. It sees
revenue coming in between $21.1 billion and $21.4 billion, up
from $20.9 billion to $21.3 billion.
"The magnitude of the guidance raise was substantial," said
Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt. "The numbers are all very
good." Amgen's shares rose 1.8 percent in extended trading.
The company is expecting U.S. approval of what could be its
next big product, a potent new type of cholesterol fighter
called Repatha, by late August. It won European approval earlier
this month. Regeneron and Sanofi gained U.S.
approval of a similar medicine last week.
"We are on track to deliver on our long-term objectives for
patients and shareholders," Chief Executive Robert Bradway said
in a statement.
The company also named to its board industry veteran Fred
Hassan, who has a long history of selling large companies,
including Pharmacia and Schering-Plough.
"They are making headway with expense cuts," said Bernstein
analyst Geoffrey Porges. "Now it's really all about the PCSK9
approval and launch," he said of Repatha.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $5.37 billion, exceeding
Wall Street forecasts of $5.32 billion.
Unfavorable foreign exchange rates due to the strong dollar
hurt revenue by 2.5 percentage points, the company said. Amgen
gets about 22 percent of its sales from overseas.
Enbrel sales rose 8 percent to $1.36 billion, driven by
price increases despite a highly competitive market. Analysts
had been looking for about $1.25 billion.
Osteoporosis drug Prolia also topped expectations by about
$30 million with sales of $340 million for the quarter.
Sales of the infection-fighting white blood cell boosters
Neulasta and Neupogen, which are bracing for competition from
new biosimilar versions, were in line with expectations at $1.41
billion.
Amgen has been working to cut costs. Research and
development expense was down 6 percent and operating expenses
fell 1 percent.
Net profit rose to $1.65 billion, or $2.15 per share, from
$1.55 billion, or $2.01, a year ago.
(Additional reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing
by James Dalgleish)