Amgen 3rd quarter profit sails past Wall Street estimates

Oct 28 Amgen Inc on Wednesday reported
much higher-than-expected third quarter profit, driven in part
by a 30 percent spike in sales of the blockbuster rheumatoid
arthritis drug Enbrel due to price increases and inventory
stocking.
The world's largest biotechnology company raised its
full-year earnings forecast, primarily to account for the strong
third quarter results, and issued its first projection for 2016
adjusted earnings that falls short of current Wall Street
estimates. However, Amgen typically raises its forecasts over
the course of the year.
Amgen said net profit rose to $1.86 billion, or $2.44 per
share, from $1.24 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Amgen earned $2.72 per share. Analysts on
average expected $2.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
