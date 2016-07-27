REFILE-UPDATE 2-Amgen again raises 2016 forecast in display of confidence

(Corrects paragraph 3 spelling to Bradway instead of Bradaway)
By Bill Berkrot
July 27 Amgen Inc on Wednesday reported
higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on increased sales of
its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel and newer
medicines, and the company again raised its full-year forecast.
The new forecast appeared to signal management's confidence
in the second half of the year.
The company is on track to meet or exceed its long-term
objectives, Chief Executive Robert Bradway said in a statement.
Amgen said it now expects 2016 adjusted earnings per share
of $11.10 to $11.40, up from its prior view of $10.85 to $11.20.
Its midpoint is above of Wall Street estimates of $11.18 for the
year.
The company, which significantly increased its earnings
forecast after the first quarter, also raised its full-year
revenue outlook and now expects $22.5 billion to $22.8 billion,
up from $22.2 billion to $22.6 billion.
Excluding special items, Amgen had adjusted earnings of
$2.84 per share, topping analysts' average expectations by 10
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It's consistent with the excellent performance they've been
having," Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt said in a telephone
interview. "Amgen's had a really strong five of six quarters
now."
Revenue rose 6 percent to $5.7 billion, exceeding Wall
Street estimates of about $5.6 billion, led by Enbrel, whose
sales rose 10 percent to $1.48 billion, helped by price
increases.
The world's largest biotechnology company by market value
said net profit rose to $1.87 billion, or $2.47 per share, from
$1.65 billion, or $2.15 per share, a year ago.
Sales of the osteoporosis drug Prolia rose 30 percent to
$441 million, sailing past Wall Street estimates of about $388
million. Sales of the multiple myeloma drug Kyprolis jumped 45
percent to $172 million, shy of analysts' consensus forecast of
about $185 million.
Sales of Amgen's potent but expensive new cholesterol
fighter Repatha remained anemic at just $27 million, largely
held back by insurers refusing to cover the medicine for many
patients.
The company is expecting data on Repatha later this year and
early next that could encourage more reimbursement by insurers
if results show that it reverses plaque buildup in the arteries
and prevents heart attacks and deaths. Repatha was approved on
its ability to significantly lower "bad" LDL cholesterol that
could lead to artery blockages.
Amgen's older infection fighter Neupogen felt the sting of
biosimilar competition as sales fell 23 percent. Amgen is
developing its own biosimilar versions of many of its rivals'
medicines, including AbbVie's Humira, the world's
top-selling prescription drug.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)